Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Home Depot, Ford, Disney

Selloffs are opportunities for investors who do their homework and focus on stocks that are doing exceptionally well, says Jim Cramer.

It's day two of the market selloff, and Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers that this pullback won't let you make a ton of money immediately. But, if you're patient, he said, it will set you up to make a lot of money over the long term.

On days like Wednesday, it seems like investors gravitate to the extremes. Everything is either great, or it's terrible. But while this logic might seem simple, Cramer called it another example of lazy thinking. Yesterday, Home Depot (HD) - Get Report told us things are slowing, but that didn't stop rival Lowes (LOW) - Get Report from surging 9.5% today on exceptional results. And just because automakers are limited by semiconductor shortages, that hasn't stopped Ford Motor (F) - Get Report from making vehicles can't wait to buy when they're available.

Over on Real Money, Cramer writes: "Things are never this black-and-white. We don't have a disaster scenario or a heaven-sent bull run." But this selloff will provide a great basis that sets investors up for tremendous long-term performance. Read more of his trading ideas and investment strategies.

So rather than taking your cues from aggregated macro data, Cramer said it's far better to do the homework and hone in on individual companies like these that are doing exceptionally well. Don't look at the retail sales numbers in aggregate, look at stocks like TJX Companies (TJX) - Get Report, which is soaring.

Investors looking for an easy way to play both sides of the market should just buy Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report, Cramer concluded. Disney makes money with Disney+ if the pandemic rages on, and it makes money with movies, theme parks and cruise lines when we all finally get vaccinated.

Executive Decision: Cummins

In his first "Executive Decision" segment of the night, Cramer spoke with Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins (CMI) - Get Report, one of the leaders in clean hydrogen fuels.

Linebarger said that technology and innovation is at the core of what Cummins does. The company already has a long history of engine building, so when the technology was available to make clean hydrogen possible, it was a natural evolution for the company. Beyond engines, Cummins has made several acquisitions for everything from fuel cells to storage, allowing them to offer complete stationary and mobile systems.

Linebarger also explained that while hydrogen is already prevalent in many industries, all of the hydrogen in use today comes from natural gas. What's different with green hydrogen is that it's made from water and renewable energy, making it far cleaner than what's produced today.

The U.S. needs to invest a lot more, Linebarger added. There is much to do, he said, and we need to put a price on carbon if we're ever going to get the investments we need in non-carbon technologies.

