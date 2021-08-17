Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Home Depot, Moderna, Pfizer

Jim Cramer says money never really leaves the stock market casino, it just moves to other tables. He looks at the pandemic winners investors are shifting back to.

Don't get too complacent in your negativity, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Cramer said his bullish stance remains in tact, even though Tuesday's news proved that things are a little less positive than they were Monday.

The day started off with seemingly bad news from Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, which saw same-store sales that were weaker than expected. The retailer said that it's seeing slowing consumer demand, news which sent shares down 4.2% by the close.

Home Depot's earnings were followed by weak July retail sales numbers, which dipped 1.1%. Add to that softening auto sales, and Cramer said it's clear that our economic expansion may be taking a pause.

Over on Real Money, Cramer saws through the Home Depot reaction: "We just got hit with a two-by-four, but in your daze, don't confuse this retailer's report with the entire market and economy," he writes. Read his assessment of the current market action because, as he says, "someone has to, and it might as well be me."

Cramer reminded viewers that while Home Depot's same-store sales didn't match that of a year ago, during the height of the pandemic, the company still met its revenue and earnings numbers. Cramer also added that money never leaves the stock market casino, it just moves to other tables. That's why shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report both rallied, up 7.4% and 3% respectively. It's also why we saw gains in everything from Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report to Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, as investors shifted back to the pandemic winners.

