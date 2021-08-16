Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Regeneron, Abbott, Nvidia

Jim Cramer says there are many seasons to the 'turns' in the stock market. Investors should remember when a stock drops from a sector rotation, consider buying it. It will have its turn soon enough.

Enough talk about the Federal Reserve and how it needs to taper its policies, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Focusing on the Fed is lazy thinking, he said, and there are far more important things to focus on.

Among the things Cramer's focused on is the state of the consumer and how stimulus checks are affecting spending. He's also watching the unfolding events in Afghanistan and how they might affect relations with our allies, like Taiwan.

The Delta variant is also on Cramer's radar, as restrictions on indoor activities will have continued impacts on restaurants and travel, but will be good for Regeneron (REGN) - Get Report and Abbott Labs (ABT) - Get Report, makers of COVID treatments and testing.

Rounding out Cramer's list of things to focus on was lower interest rates, which has prolonged the booming housing market longer than expected. He's also keeping a close eye on cheap stocks with low price-earnings multiples and those with high dividend yields. He said viewers should be buying up these last two groups into any market weakness.

Executive Decision: AppLovin

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Doug Foroughi, co-founder and CEO of AppLovin (APP) - Get Report, the marketing and monetization platform for application developers that just reported another strong quarter which included 123% revenue growth.

Foroughi explained that AppLoving first built the tools for app developers to monetize their apps. Next, they built their own game business to utilize their tools and harness first-party data to make those tools even better. Now, he said, AppLoving has the tools and data that acts as fuel for advertisers to have success like no other platform. All of their businesses are truly synergistic. That's how the company's software platform was able to grow by 250% last year.

AppLoving also created their own machine learning platform, called AXON, which expertly matches consumers with apps and ads they will love interacting with.

Foroughi also commented on the upcoming share lockup expiration on Oct. 12. He said AppLoving remains a closely held company and they just completed an expiration last week that resulted in very little selling pressure.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in ABT.