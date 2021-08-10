Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Nucor and the American Economy

Jim Cramer says low interest rates help, but this rally owes more to the child tax credit and hopes for an infrastructure bill.

Stop pinning this rally on the Federal Reserve, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Sure, lower interest rates are helping the economy, but the Fed's contribution pales in comparison to the effects the child tax credit is having on retail or what the new infrastructure bills means for American manufacturing.

That's why Cramer went right to the source, speaking to Leon Topalian, president and CEO of steelmaker Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, to find out exactly what today's infrastructure bill means for our economy.

Topalian said that America hasn't had a meaningful infrastructure investment in decades, which makes Tuesday's news a big deal. The U.S. must invest in order to stay competitive, he said, and the pandemic only proved how important it is to make vital products here at home.

The infrastructure bill is about a lot more than just roads and bridges, Topalian added, it's about investing in American manufacturing. Nucor is ready and able to provide the steel America needs. The company's new mills are highly efficient, turning scrap metals into new products at the best prices in the industry.

When asked why Nucor shares trade at just six times earnings, Topalian said those shares are worth a lot more than they trade for, which is why the company is aggressively buying back stock and remains focused on shareholder returns.

Nucor shares added 9.58% on Tuesday to close at $118.20. The stock is up more than 122% so far this year.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in NUE.