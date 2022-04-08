Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/8: BlackRock, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week, including news about Ukraine, the 30-year Treasury bond, CPI data and earnings.

Just as the Federal Reserve starts on the warpath against inflation, we're already seeing signs that inflation is peaking, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. Unfortunately, demand is also peaking for a lot of goods and services, which makes investing a lot trickier.

"Don't fight the Fed," remains the mantra, Cramer reminded viewers. The great pivot is upon us, even though many people are still trying to hold on to their beloved tech stocks. If the company doesn't make real things, make real profits, and still have a cheap stock, it shouldn't be in your portfolio.

Cramer's game plan for the upcoming holiday-shortened week starts on Monday with any news from Ukraine, along with an eye on the 30-year Treasury bond. Any strength in bonds will hurt the Nasdaq, and any good news from Ukraine could lift the entire market.

Tuesday brings the latest consumer price index. Spoiler alert, it's going to be bad. We'll also hear from grocer Albertsons (ACI) - Get Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A Report and Carmax (KMX) - Get CarMax, Inc. Report though, and both of those should be good.

Next, on Wednesday, we'll get earnings from JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report, BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report. Cramer was bullish on everything except the airlines, which shouldn't be bought as rates increase.

Then on Thursday, both Bank of America (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report and Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report will report and Cramer said now is the time to own a big bank. Goldman, in particular, has never been this cheap.