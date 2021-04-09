Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap: Constellation Brands, Wynn Resorts

The change in Washington has brought more certainty to the markets and clearer separation between the White House and Fed, according to Jim Cramer.

When it comes to your portfolio, who is in the White House is mostly irrelevant, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. What matters more, he said, is having calm and a little certainty.

Comparing our last two presidents provides a stark contrast, Cramer said. One was an attention-hungry real estate mogul while the other, a subtle union man. One cared deeply about the stock market, even grading himself by its performance. The other, doesn't seem to pay any attention to Wall Street.

And while stocks rallies under both President Trump and Biden, Cramer said the fact is that the federal government is less powerful where there is division in Congress. Gridlock is often a good thing for stocks. It's also a good thing when the president maintains separation between the White House and the Federal Reserve, something that didn't happen under Trump.

Finally, Cramer said it matters that our president is aligned with business and our CEOs. That's also not something that happened under Trump, who frequently alienated himself by attacking CEOs rather than hearing their views on topics like climate change.

But what really moves Wall Street is calm, serenity and certainty, Cramer concluded. That's something we have an abundance of under Biden, he said, as Washington plays a smaller and smaller role every day.

Executive Decision: Constellation Brands

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report, the beverage maker with shares that fell 4.5% today after investors were disappointed with the company's guidance.

Shares of Constellation are up 942% over the past 10 years.

Newlands said he's still extremely bullish on the outlook for Constellation and wary investors need to be reminded of how good of a year the company just had under the circumstances. Constellation is still delivering best-in-class performance.

Newlands also commented on their ongoing negotiations surrounding their Mexicali location. He said they remain bullish on Mexico and are doing everything they can to be a responsible member of the community and use as little water as possible.

Turning to the topic of cannabis, Newlands noted that America is closer to legalization than it was a year ago and no one is better position to capitalize on when it happens. He said his company's stake in Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Report remains a good one and Canopy has the top three cannabis beverages in Canada.

Finally, Cramer asked about Modelo. Newlands noted that while Modelo is number one in California and other markets, the brand is still under represented along the east coast and in many middle markets.

Executive Decision II: Wynn Resorts

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report, the casino operator with shares up 84% from their 2020 lows.

Maddox said that Wynn took a scientific approach to COVID right from the beginning, consulting with the best experts they could find to create the best health and safety plan in the industry. The company operates its own in-house testing facility and requires employees to either be vaccinated or get tested on a weekly basis. Wynn's testing facility is capable of testing up to 10,000 people every day.

Wynn is also active on the vaccination effort, having provided over 41,000 vaccinations to date. He said vaccines are easy to get and they create a COVID-free workplace for everyone.

When asked about their operations in Macau, Maddox said that Macau is slowly beginning to reopen with more and more visitors every week visiting their properties.

Executive Decision III: Levi Strauss

For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Chip Burgh, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - Get Report, the apparel maker that just posted a 10-cent-a-share earnings beat that included 24% revenue growth.

Burgh said there's no doubt the Levi brand is hot around the world. As the pandemic subsides, consumer are flocking to brands they know and love and that includes Levi.

The U.S. remains a big opportunity for Levi, with many major cities still not having one of the company's signature locations. Burgh said they're already working on next-generation stores that are more digitally enabled to provide customers with the types of service they will expect post-pandemic.

Levi remains a trendsetter, Burgh noted. At the onset of the pandemic, they introduce looser-fitting styles that are more comfortable, and now, that trend has been picked up by other manufacturers.

Lightning Round

In the Lightning Round, Cramer was bullish on InMode (INMD) - Get Report, Star Peak Energy STPK, Royalty Pharma (RPRX) , Verizon (VZ) - Get Reportand Boeing (BA) - Get Report.

Cramer was bearish on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report and XL Fleet (XL) - Get Report.

