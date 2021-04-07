Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap: Home Depot, Lowe's, Etsy

It's futile to speculate on what consumers will do when everyone's vaccinated, says Jim Cramer. Investors should stick with stocks that thrive no matter what.

Investors need to get used to the word "hybrid," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Instead of playing the vaccination guessing game, and trying to pick stocks that do well post-vaccination, stick with the hybrid stocks that win either way.

There aren't many stocks that do well in a hybrid world, Cramer said, but when you find them, you need to go big or go home. For instance, whether you're locked at home or entertaining at home, you're likely to be spending on your home. That means it's the perfect time for stocks like Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, as well as the items these stores carry, like Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Report.

Now is also the perfect time for high-end retailers like Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and RH (RH) - Get Report. Online marketplace Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report had a strong spring quarter last year and is poised to do so again this year.

Cramer even gave the nod to spice maker McCormick (MKC) - Get Report. Whether you have to cook, or just like to cook, you're going to need to keep buying spices and seasonings.

Stick with these winners and your portfolio will do well no matter what people decide to do once they're vaccinated, Cramer concluded.

