Cramer's Mad Money Recap: PepsiCo, Apple, Ford

From chips to chips: Jim Cramer says we're seeing a classic rotation from tech into the safety of food stocks, and it won't be the last.

Today was a great lesson in diversification, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. We saw investors rotating out of anything that requires microchips, which are in short supply, and into snack chips, where companies like PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report continue to see strong demand. This was a classic rotation from tech into the safety of food stocks, Cramer said, and it won't be the last.

The shortage of microchips continues to clobber company after company, with everyone from Ford Motor (F) - Get Report to Apple (AAPL) - Get Report feeling the pinch. It was caused buy the one-two punch of just-in-time inventories meeting head on with the Chinese placing double orders to bolster their own stockpiles. But while some tech stocks, like Apple, have been affected by the shortage, others like Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report have advertising and other revenue streams to offset the slowdown.

Meanwhile, the food stocks have something the tech stocks don't -- dividends. This is especially important in a world where capital gains taxes might be going up. If they do, that means dividends only get more attractive.

That's why you need a diversified portfolio, Cramer concluded. If you invest in both microchips and snack chips, you're sure to come out ahead no matter which way the winds on Wall Street are blowing.

Executive Decision: Caterpillar

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Jim Umpleby, chairman and CEO of Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report, the machinery maker whose shares spiked 3% in early trade when the company reported strong earnings, only to fall 2% by the close.

Umpleby said Caterpillar is seeing growth and margin expansion in all three of its divisions as demand picks up around the globe. Many of the commodities they serve, including oil and gas, copper, iron ore and gold, are all on the rise as demand improves.

Umpleby added that any infrastructure plan passed in the U.S. would certainly be a net-positive for the company. He said it seems like there is bipartisan support to get it done.

When asked about the semiconductor shortage, Umpleby said Caterpillar made a decision to carry more component inventory at the onset of the pandemic, a move that has largely shielded them from disruptions so far. They are still able to meet rising demand across the globe.

Umpleby also commented on Caterpillar's first-ever diversity and inclusion report. He said publishing this report was an important first step for the company, although he admitted there is "a ways to go" to get to their goals.

