Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/26: General Electric, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola

Will Elon Musk's Twitter Deal Launch a M&A Wave?
A look at previous declines for the Dow shows today's losses are barely a blip on the radar, says Jim Cramer.
There are three big worries in the stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, but we've been worrying about them for months now. Instead of worrying, he said, maybe it's time to be prepared for when something goes right.

For weeks now, all we've heard about is the possibility of Federal Reserve induced recession, Covid lockdowns in China, and Russia taking huge losses in Ukraine. None of these three worries show signs of changing course anytime soon.

That's why shares of General Electric  (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report plunged 10.3% Tuesday. Investors just didn't see any signs of improvement.

But as Cramer discussed on Monday's show, there are stocks that can transcend these worries. PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report joined the ranks of Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report and reported strong earnings, despite the worries.

Cramer also reminded viewers that back in 2016, things also seemed dire for the stock market, with huge losses in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Today, however, those losses are barely a blip in a chart that shows nothing but gains over the past five years.

