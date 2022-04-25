Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/25: Twitter, Coca-Cola

It's tough for a company to succeed in this environment, Jim Cramer admitted his Mad Money viewers Monday. But, there is one company that proved with a seasoned management team, you can overcome any challenge. That company was not named Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report.

Twitter is a case study in how not to run a company, Cramer explained. For years, Twitter has been neglected and mismanaged. Now, it needs someone like Elon Musk taking it private to fix its many problems. While Twitter is a worst-of-breed company, there was another company in the news today that showed us what a best-of-breed company looks like.

That company was Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report, under the leadership of chairman and CEO James Quincy. Coke delivered strong earnings, citing continued sales momentum, despite Covid, despite inflation and despite the war in Ukraine. Coke gave investors a master class in how to pivot and adapt to changing conditions, how to innovate with new products like hard seltzer, and the power of strong brands during tough times.

Coke deserves a spot in your portfolio, Cramer concluded, and they once again showed the world why.

