Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Capital gains tax

Jim Cramer explains why investors shouldn't worry too much about the capital gains tax proposals everyone's talking about.
Capital gains taxes were all the talk on Wall Street Thursday, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers they need to stay focused on the fundamentals and stop fearing the tax man. He reminded viewers of four of his key rules of individual investing.

Cramer's first rule was simply "don't fear the tax man." Profits are a good thing, after all, and no matter how big the capital gains tax you have to pay, you're still going home with a win.

Second, don't worry about where a stock has been, only where it's going. Whether you have big gains, or small losses, the only thing that matters today is whether your stock can still head higher. If it can, keep it. If not, sell. Your cost basis is never a reason to keep a stock.

Third, Cramer said to be ready with a shopping list of stocks to buy if there's a tax-fearing selloff. If a company's fundamentals are strong, you should be a buyer when the market puts shares on sale.

Finally, Cramer said investors need to keep an eye out for stocks with high dividend yields. Dividends are taxed at a lower rate than capital gains, making them more appealing to those who need income.

However, before worrying over whether capital gains taxes may rise, investors need to remember that any proposed increase will have to make its way through Congress, which isn't likely to happen in the first place. Also keep in mind that for most of us with stocks held in tax-favored retirement accounts, these tax proposals don't even apply.

Executive Decision: Nestle

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle S.A., the packaged foods maker that just posted results that included 7.7% organic growth.

Schneider said Nestle is seeing a recovery both in China and in their out-of-home products that are sold to restaurants and hotels, but the company's in-home business still remains strong. Everything from coffee to pet food is driving Nestle's business higher, he said.

When asked about their sustainability efforts, Schneider said there's a business case emerging for sustainability. Customers are demanding it, he said, and government regulations regarding the environment are only going to get stricter over time. That's why Nestle's overall philosophy is to make products that are good for you and good for the planet.

Turning to the company's surging coffee sales, which were up 17% organically, Schneider said that the gains represent both market share wins and increased consumption at home, where people are still spending most of their time.

