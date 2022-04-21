Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Tesla, Nucor, Boeing

Jim Cramer says the best American manufacturers can lead investors safely though this choppy market.

The great American industrial renaissance has arrived, Jim Cramer announced to his Mad Money viewers Thursday. If you want leadership in a choppy stock market, look no further than our American manufacturers.

America had long lost dominance in autos, surrendering to Germany, Japan and China. But then came Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, which is the best manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world and is dominating in both Germany and China. America once agin has auto bragging rights, Cramer said, and the stock's 3.2% move higher Thursday is totally justified.

America also used to be the leader in steel, before being surpassed by Japan, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Korea. But thanks to smart tariffs and a ton of innovation, Nucor (NUE) - Get Nucor Corporation Report has emerged as the low-cost leader in a host of steel products.

We're now leading in chemicals thanks to our abundant, cheap natural gas supplies. Dow Inc. (DOW) - Get Dow, Inc. Report surged 2.9% Thursday to a new 52-week high. And after decades of being an oil importer, the fracking revolution has given the U.S. an abundance of oil and natural gas, making us the leading exporter of liquified natural gas and the only ones able to help Europe break from Russian energy.

Even in aerospace, where Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report continues to struggle, companies like Raytheon (RTN) - Get Raytheon Company Report and General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company Report are best of breed. You can also find American dominance in soft drinks, consumer packaged goods, agriculture and semiconductor equipment.

All of these great manufacturers deserve a spot in your portfolio.

