Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Netflix, Apple

Jim Cramer says the FAANG stocks get the benefit of the doubt, and they deserve it.

Earnings season is always the time when the winners get separated from the losers, but Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that some companies deserve the benefit of the doubt.

Case in point: Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report, which reported weaker-than-expected results that included a slowdown in subscriber growth. When asked on about it on conference calls, management explained that yes, growth is decelerating after a huge surge at the onset of the pandemic.

While many investors were quick to sell the news, Cramer said he's taking the other side of the trade, and giving Netflix the benefit of the doubt.

Seeing a slowdown after pandemic doesn't make Netflix a bad company, especially given how little new content was produced in 2020. It won't take more than a blockbuster movie or two to reignite growth.

Cramer noted that all of the FAANG stocks (Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report) deserve the benefit of the doubt. Amazon continues to innovate, like Wednesday's announcement of touch payments coming to Whole Foods. Apple continues to diversify its non-iPhone products, something the smart analysts say will boost Mac sales over the long term.

So while investors use a "sum-of-the-parts" analysis to value Google, Cramer said he's giving that company the benefit of the doubt. Why? Because they've earned it.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL.