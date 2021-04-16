Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coca-Cola, United Airlines

Next week marks the beginning of the real earnings season, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That's when we'll start to see the true impacts of inflation and the economic reopening. Inflation is surely a negative, Cramer said, but the reopening is so strong, it will likely carry us through.

Cramer's game plan starts on Monday when we'll get earnings from Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, United Airlines (UAL) - Get Report and IBM (IBM) - Get Report. Coke has no snack business, but should still do well as restaurants reopen. United will win as travel resumes. As for IBM, it's still too early to tell if business is turning around.

Next, on Tuesday, Cramer was bullish on Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report, which he said has been unfairly punished. Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report is facing tough comparisons with rising inflation. But Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report should candidly beat expectations on what Cramer called the funnest conference call of the season.

Wednesday brings earnings from Verizon (VZ) - Get Report, but Cramer preferred T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report. He has positive things to say about Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report and Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report.

Then on Thursday, we will hear from Cramer favorites Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report, Dow Chemical (DOW) - Get Report, Danaher (DHR) - Get Report, Nucor (NUE) - Get Report and Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Report. The only negative on the day, Intel (INTC) - Get Report, which Cramer said should only be bought on weakness.

Finally, on Friday, the week ends with more bullish news from Honeywell (HON) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report, along with an analyst day from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report, all of which should be fantastic.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in HON, ABT.