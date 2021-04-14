Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Coinbase, Gamestop

Jim Cramer says stocks are only pieces of paper, they shouldn't be worshipped. Investors need to be disciplined, not emotional.

It's a bad idea to turn your portfolio into a religion, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, as he sounded off against the "true believers" that refuse to sell their favorite assets at any price.

This "messianic" trading began earlier this year when the Reddit traders piled into GameStop (GME) - Get Report, vaulting the stock higher and higher until finally, the hedge fund short sellers were forced to relent. These same traders hoped to catch lightning in a bottle a second time with AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and a handful of other stocks. When those efforts failed, traders then moved to other asset classes like NFTs and cryptocurrencies, ending with today's massive debut of Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report.

Read: Coinbase Closes 31% Above Reference, 14% Below the Open

Cramer reiterated that while he likes the stock of Coinbase, he's not willing to sell everything else to go all-in. He said the lack of sellers in Coinbase is worrisome, especially with the threat of sustained inflation beckoning. If the prices of oil, lumber, plastics and other commodities don't relent soon, these high-multiple stocks will get pulverized.

Stocks are only pieces of paper, they shouldn't be worshipped, Cramer concluded. You can't just focus on the stocks you love and ignore everything else around you. Investing takes discipline, and that means taking profits and avoiding the urge to be greedy.

