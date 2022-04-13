Skip to main content
Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/13: Delta, JPMorgan, Disney

Jim Cramer says investors need tried-and-proven stocks that work for the long haul.
These are confusing times for investing, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That's why investors need to look for stocks that work over the long term, Cramer said.

This truly is a "best of times, worst of times" moment in the stock market. Today, Delta Air Lines  (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines, Inc. Report told us that bookings this month have been the best they've ever seen, as consumers are desperate to travel. But, we also heard dire warnings from Jamie Dimon, CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co.  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, that the war in Ukraine could derail the global economy.

How should investors make sense these conflicting viewpoints? The banks and the airlines have always been "sink or swim" industries. So you might get lucky picking one or the other. Or, you could invest in Procter & Gamble  (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report, which just raised its dividend for its 66th consecutive year.

If you're desperate to own a travel stock, maybe skip the hit-or-miss airlines and turn instead to Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report. Disney has a history of recovering from declines and doing right by their shareholders. If you must have a bank, look to Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, which has a huge deposit base that thrives with higher interest rates. And if you expect Russia's war in Ukraine to continue, Raytheon Technologies  (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies Corporation Report is an excellent choice over the long term.

