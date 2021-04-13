Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Applied Materials

It takes critical thinking to be a good investor, Jim Cramer says. Here's why he took money out of the market for his charitable trust.

"I'm not a bear, but there are some legitimate concerns in this market," Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. He said he wanted to explain some caution he recently acted on by taking more than $100,000 out of the market for his Action Alerts PLUS club charitable trust.

He said he sleeps great, but if anything did keep him awake at night, it would be these seven issues:

First, Cramer said, he's getting worried about this quarter's earnings, especially among the financials, which are priced for perfection. Cramer's second worry is inflation. At some point, he said, the rising price of oil, plastics and goods suffering from our port congestion problem could become permanent.

The third thing that worries Cramer is the ongoing stock glut. This week brings another wave of IPOs, SPACs, secondary offerings and lockup expirations that will overwhelm demand.

Read Nasdaq Sets Coinbase Reference Price at $250: Anticipation builds for cryptocurrency exchange’s direct listing Wednesday.

Next, Cramer said he's worried about COVID complacency. "We're not out of the woods yet," he said, especially with a pause in the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report vaccine. Fifth, Cramer's keeping an eye on his favorite market metric, the S&P Oscillator, which is now in overbought territory.

Rounding out his list of worries was the issue of continuing shortages, especially in semiconductors. Chip shortages are only worsening in the auto sector, he said. Cramer's final worry was foreign policy, where things are again heating up when it comes to China and Taiwan.

As Cramer noted in a column Tuesday for Real Money, "there simply aren't enough machines being made to create more chips, even as they are working pretty much around the clock to do so. You think that the stocks of Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report, KLA (KLAC) - Get Report and Lam Research (LRCX) - Get Report would be this high otherwise?"

All of these are real concerns, Cramer concluded, real enough that investors should consider raising some cash ahead of the coming correction.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and cryptocurrency to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Viewers Call In

In a special "Voice of America" segment, Cramer took calls from viewers to hear what's on their minds.

The first caller asked whether now's a good time to start a position in Draft Kings (DKNG) - Get Report. Cramer said he liked this stock very much as gambling gains in popularity across the country.

Logitech (LOGI) - Get Report was the focus on the second caller's question. Cramer said he'd take some profits in this computer peripherals maker with shares have have tripled in recent months.

When asked about Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report, Cramer said he would hold onto this stock going into earnings season. He was conflicted on toymaker Mattel MAT, which has big plans, but a lagging share price.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.