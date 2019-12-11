Invest in Themes: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 12/10/19)

There are plenty of themes tied to growth available for investors to play these days.

At times like these, we need big secular growth themes that can last, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Themes propel earnings and earnings propel stocks, Cramer said, and betting on great themes is a great way to make money.

There are plenty of great long-term themes to choose from. The data center is one. Every year the world creates and processes more data than ever before. In fact, 90% of all data on the planet was created in just the past two years. That means data centers will be in demand for a long time to come.

Much of retail has been challenged lately, but AutoZone (AZO) - Get Report delivered spectacular results, sending shares up 6.9%. AutoZone is the best run auto parts chain in the nation, Cramer explained, and it's riding the trend of people keeping their cars for longer. The average age of a car on the road is now 12 years and that's great news for AutoZone.

Perhaps the biggest theme of all is 5G wireless. Cramer said his picks in this space are Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Report, Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report and Marvell Technologies (MRVL) - Get Report. The 5G transition is so big that Cramer said T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report and Sprint S will have to be allowed to merge, otherwise they won't likely be able to compete with the likes of Verizon (VZ) - Get Report and AT&T T.

All of these are multi-year themes, Cramer concluded, and they can all be bought on any short-term market weakness.

Off the Charts

In his "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Dan Fitzpatrick for a read on the direction of the markets after a 25% gain in the S&P 500 for the year. Fitzpatrick's favorite sector in the S&P was an unlikely one, mining and materials.

Fitzpatrick first looked at a chart of the S&P Metals And Mining ETF (XME) - Get Report, noting that while the ETF had been making a series of lower highs this year, the lows were flat. The resulting triangle formation recently caused a breakout above the 200-day moving average and Fitzpatrick felt it has more room to run.

The S&P Materials ETF (XLB) - Get Reporthad the opposite pattern, with a series of rising lows while the ceiling remained flat at $59. A few weeks ago however, this pattern also gave way, breaking out to the upside.

Cramer said while he's not as bullish on the group as Fitzpatrick, he is intrigued by the recent breakouts and sees them as positive news for the S&P 500 overall.

--

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

You know Cramer's a passionate Eagles fan, right? Don't miss his amazing Bull Market Fantasy, with live shows Tuesday and Thursday a 10:45 a.m. E. It's free and it's fun.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS was long MRVL