Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Shopify, Etsy, Square

Jim Cramer says small business is fueling our economy and investors should look to the companies supporting small business.

The business of America is small business, and right now, business is booming, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Wednesday.

And while you can't invest directly into the heart of America, you can invest in the enablers, those companies that make small businesses successful.

We heard from two of those companies earlier this week, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report. Shopify democratizes business and allows just about anyone to quickly set up an online store. Etsy, meanwhile, connects 4.7 million individual and small business sellers to to buyers all around the globe. How do these two stack up as investments? Shares of Shopify are up 4,700% over the past year, with Etsy rising 2,000% over the same time period.

Then there's Square (SQ) - Get Report, the small business payments platform that's quickly evolving into the perfect small business lender, as the company already knows exactly how much business you're bringing in. Shares of Square are up 2,000% over the past five years. Still other small business enablers include Wix (WIX) - Get Report and Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report.

Some names you might not think of when it comes to small business are Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, whose light-duty trucks are the workhorses of small business. There's also Facebook (FB) - Get Report for advertising, American Express (AXP) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report for your favorite small business devices.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in FB, AAPL.