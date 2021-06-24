Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Tesla, Eli Lily, Caterpillar

Jim Cramer says news of an infrastructure plan and an FDA approval for Eli Lily signals a breakout opportunity for the stock market.

Just when you thought the federal government had forgotten how to govern, it surprised us with two pieces of news that sent the stock market soaring. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday that we saw a "jailbreak" moment that set free a breadth of stocks, signaling more good things to come.

The first news was the FDA approval of Eli Lilly's (LLY) - Get Report latest drug for Alzheimers. While the news was widely expected, it's another feather in the cap of Lilly, which has seen its shares rise 38% so far this year.

The second news was the surprise infrastructure deal. Cramer said this news was totally unexpected, and was great for the usual construction-oriented stocks like United Rentals (URI) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and Vulcan Materials (VMC) - Get Report.

But beyond the infrastructure names, the market leaders included a mix of names that made Cramer take notice. A rally in Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report tells us that growth investing is back. The rise in Darden Restaurants (DRI) - Get Report shows optimism for the American consumer, while Align Technologies (ALGN) - Get Report is good for discretionary spending. Meanwhile, Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Report and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report tells us that there's more to tech than just the FAANG stocks.

(FAANG is Cramer's acronym for Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report.)

Finally, Cramer noted that Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Report could be the biggest winner after it passes the latest round of government stress tests. He told viewers to view weakness in any of these stocks as a buying opportunity, because the rally may have only just begun.

Executive Decision: Vista Outdoor

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Chris Metz, CEO of Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Get Report, makers of outdoor equipment for shooting, biking, golfing, cooking and more. Shares of Vista rose 2.9% Thursday to new 52-week highs, but still trade at less than 12 times earnings.

Metz said there's a lot more to the Vista story than just ammunition and shooting sports. He said they simply cannot meet the equipment demand for other outdoor activities including biking and golf.

When asked where all of the demand is coming from, Metz said that Americans are ready to get back outdoors, and unlike boats and RVs, the activities Vista plays in are a lot more affordable. Innovation has been driving the company's growth, but mergers and acquisitions remains a key component of their strategy. Vista has completed four acquisitions in just he past six months and Metz says the company has not developed the full power of their brand portfolio.

Carvana's Outlook

Shares of used car retailer Carvana (CVNA) - Get Report have come roaring back in recent weeks, but Cramer told viewers that the party may be over as we enter the second half of the year.

Used car inflation accounted for nearly a third of the 4.2% rise in the latest consumer price index. This inflations makes total sense given that new car production has been crimped by a shortage of semiconductors. Used cars are simply picking up the slack. But does that demand have staying power?

Thursday we received a pair of conflicting analyst reports on Carvana. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock, while analysts at Jefferies raised their price targets. After reading both reports, Cramer said he's siding with the bears at JPMorgan.

Carvana has certainly seen growing demand that's worthy of the stock's 27% rise this year, but as new car production ramps higher and we enter the seasonally sluggish back half of the year, that growth isn't likely to continue. Even in Carvana's own numbers, April was better than May, which was better than June.

Cramer advised taking profits in Carvana ahead of what will likely be a tough six months for the used car market.

