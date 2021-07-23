Cramer: Why Bank Earnings Are a Window to Winning Stocks

Jim Cramer says banks’ earnings reports didn’t just talk about the banks, they revealed economic strength, consumer confidence and sectors poised to profit.

Since the movie “Moneyball” came out in 2011, there has been an increasingly widespread belief that everything boils down to pure numbers. It worked in baseball, surely it must on Wall Street?

Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers recently that, on the contrary, investors can miss out by being too focused with the hard numbers. Cramer said that even when it comes to banks and banking, there is a much bigger picture to see than only interest margins and book values.

Cramer described the wealth of information that banks provide about the overall health of the economy. Listening to what the banks had to say this quarter was stunning, Cramer explained. Consumers are flush with cash and are ready to spend, and that means great things for a host of companies.

All of the following stock picks can be found inside the bank earnings conference calls, Cramer said, but only if you're looking for the big picture and not getting hung up on loan ratios and default rates.

Consumers are spending on travel, which is great for American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report, along with American Express (AXP) - Get Report, Cramer's favorite travel-related financial. Americans also want to look good, which means new apparel from Poshmark (POSH) - Get Report and Levi Strauss (LEVI) - Get Report.

Looking at what people are using their money for shows that luxury items like the boats Brunswick Corp. (BC) - Get Report makes are in demand. People are flocking to other luxuries at Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report and RH (RH) - Get Report. Finally, people are spending on tech, upgrading their cell phone plans at T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, buying big-screen TVs at Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report or picking up the latest Apple (AAPL) - Get Report gadgets.

