Cramer: U.S. Government Should Make Covid Vaccine Mandatory Nationwide

Jim Cramer says the only way to get back to normal is for the U.S. to make the Covid vaccine mandatory, and he says the military should help administer the program.

"Have the military run it," he said on his Mad Money show on CNBC. The 66-year-old television personality says that the U.S. should "wage war" on the coronavirus.

He said on his show Monday night that he thinks the only way to end this pandemic is to go to war with it and mandate vaccines and boosters for everyone, in a manner similar to the nationwide administration of the polio vaccine. The current approach of using the CDC, FDA, individual companies, and now OSHA to weave together vaccination policies just isn't going to get the job done, he said.

Cramer has said on Mad Money several times during the past year that he's all for requiring vaccines in most circumstances. On Tuesday night, he interviewed Dr. Eric Topol, the founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, who said said we've always known this was a three-shot vaccine, we just didn't know how long the first two doses would last before the third shot was needed. We now know that timeline is now, Cramer added.

States have mandated vaccines for many years, long before the Covid pandemic.

Pew Research says, "Of the 16 immunizations the CDC recommends for children and teens, all 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) mandate diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, measles, rubella and chickenpox. In addition, every state except Iowa mandates immunization against mumps. (The diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines usually are given as a single combined shot, as are the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.) Except for the chickenpox vaccine, which became available in the United States in 1995, all those vaccines have been around for 50 years or more."

Here's a look at some of the most stringent Covid-related restrictions around the world:

The tiny island nation of Fiji in the South Pacific just opened its borders this week, despite the emergence of the Omicron variant over the weekend. The country with a population of just under 900,000 has a 90% vaccination rate.

The U.S. Department of State advises that travelers reconsider their trips to the Southeast Asian country of Laos due to the country's Covid-19 related restrictions. The country has locked down all entertainment venues, banned events with over 50 participants and requires people in the country to provide evidence of vaccination status at all times.

Australia has one of the strictest policies to stop the coronavirus in the world, according to Our World In Data's Covid-19 Stringency Index.

Only vaccinated people are allowed to leave the country without an exemption and the military has been used to quell anti-vaccination protests in the country.