LIVE: Jim Cramer on Earnings From Apple, Facebook, Ford, Qualcomm

Jim Cramer discusses Ford's (F) - Get Report earnings in light of the warning around semiconductors, Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report impressive quarter, Facebook's (FB) - Get Report earnings and, of course, the potential return of the cruises live at 10:30 a.m. ET:

How's Ford Looking After Earnings?

Ford slashed forecasts in response to the ongoing chip shortage.

"To find out more, Cramer spoke with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, who said Ford is on the right path forward and he's excited about the direction it's headed," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap.

"When asked about Ford's strength in small, commercial vehicles, Farley explained that for most small businesses, it comes down to choice. One-size truck does not fit everyone, which is why they offer a variety of vehicles to meet every need," he continued.

"As for the chip shortage, Farley said initial estimates predicted the shortfall would affect between 10% and 20% of their production. The final number came in at 17%, or about 200,000 units. Farley expects the second quarter will be the trough and he's optimistic for the second half of the year," Rutt wrote. "Never vehicles continue to drive the momentum at Ford, Farley added. Their new electric Mustang Mach-e is completely sold out, while their new F-150 pickups are sitting on the lot for less than 25 days."

Apple's Impressive Quarter

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted that Apple said profits for the three months ending in March, the tech giant's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at $1.40 per share, up 118% from the same period last year and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 99 cents per share. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 54% from last year to $89.58 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $77.35 billion tally, with more than two thirds of the overall total coming from overseas markets.

"We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high,” said CFO Luca Maestri. “These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”

Facebook's Blowout Earnings

Facebook reported net income of $9.50 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $26.17 billion, up 25% from a year ago.

"We had a strong quarter as we helped people stay connected and businesses grow," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO, said in a statement. "We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver new and meaningful experiences for years to come, including in newer areas like augmented and virtual reality, commerce, and the creator economy."

