TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: "Here's Why You Want to Subscribe to Real Money"
Jim Cramer: "Here's Why You Want to Subscribe to Real Money"
Publish date:

Cramer: Stay Away From China IPOs Like Didi

Jim Cramer writes that as long as the Chinese government can remove an app from stores, there's no point in investing in an IPO in China.
Author:

Investment is supposed to be about finance. When you buy stocks, they’re supposed to rise and fall based on the fortunes of the underlying company or the market at large. Which is why it’s so frustrating when politics steps in to mess up your portfolio. In his Real Money column, Jim Cramer warns of the risks of Chinese IPOs.

"Let Didi  (DIDI) - Get Report be the last straw. For years now I have been railing against Chinese IPOs, saying that you should steer clear of them at all cost," Cramer wrote.

"This Didi fiasco makes that clear for certain. There is no way that you can ever invest in a Chinese IPO no matter how good if it can be trashed by the Chinese government just a few days after coming public."

Didi is a ride sharing company that operates in China. The company has already been part of longstanding concerns about how China rigs its market in favor of domestic companies. (Uber,  (UBER) - Get Report for example, famously “exited” the Chinese market in favor of Didi two years ago.) Now, just days after listing its IPO and raising millions from U.S. investors, Chinese authorities ordered Didi removed from domestic app stores.

TST Recommends

Cramer also wrote:

"The viciousness of what happened here is extraordinary. We now know that the company had a good inkling that the government was about to hammer it. But it either communicated that to the investors or didn't. We can't know for sure. We also do not know if the bankers knew. We probably will have no idea if that's the case unless the SEC decides to investigate and tells all companies and American investors to retain all documents and get ready for a nightmare of an inquiry. Should be full-stop on the Chinese deals."

Read more of what Cramer has to say about Didi, and which IPOs he thinks have the potential for real growth, over on Real Money.

Whatever is happening behind the scenes in Didi, and investors may never know the full story, the odds are that this transaction would have been illegal in the U.S. Which is what makes it so difficult for investors to swallow.

Is Elon Musk the White Knight Riding in to Save Puerto Rico?
INVESTING

Tesla’s Elon Musk Heads to Court in $2.6 Billion SolarCity Bailout Case

Joe Biden Europe Lead
Financial Advisor Center

Latest News for Financial Advisers: Cryptocurrency, Inflation and More

After Netflix, Here's What Investors Should Expect From FAANG Earnings
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Jim Cramer Says FAANG Is Not Dead

China Tightens Rules For Global Stock Offerings, Crimping The Steady Flow Of Companies Seeking To Raise Funds In Worldwide Markets
MARKETS

Jim Cramer's Take on the Selloff, Pfizer and Cryptocurrencies - 5 Things You Must Know

meme moon rocket sh
INVESTING

Meme Stocks Like GameStop and AMC Reflect Market Reality

3. Virgin Galactic Flight to Space
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Set to Fly Into Space on Sunday

Pfizer vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer to Seek Approval for Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Midday Report: S&P 500 Retreats From Records; Crude Oil Falls Into Bear Territory
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: COVID, China, Cybersecurity