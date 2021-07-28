TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
What the VIX Tells Jim Cramer About Markets Wednesday
What the VIX Tells Jim Cramer About Markets Wednesday
Publish date:

Cramer: ‘Stark Dichotomy’ for AMC and Boeing Stocks

Jim Cramer offers some insight on earnings, market pessimism, congressional shenanigans and where stocks are heading next.
Author:

Jim Cramer has one eye on market perennials like Apple AAPL, Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report and Boeing  (BA) - Get Report this week, and he has the other eye on the COVID-related factors that threaten economic and market growth.

Using the term “stark dichotomy” to describe stock market positivity and market pessimism -- two all-too-human elements the market is already seeing this week -- Cramer offers some insight on congressional shenanigans and where the market is heading next.

Get Cramer’s latest trading ideas as he puts this market action into perspective over on Real Money.

This from Cramer on Monday: “At 4:30 in the morning the only stock that was higher was the perennial meme AMC  (AMC) - Get Report, leading me to speculate, is that really all there is? How about plowing into Apple? Or Disney? Just because it doesn't have a big short position in it, doesn't mean it is un-investable. But by mid-morning we had reversed and stocks like Boeing, trading heavily down by five points at 5 a.m., turned around even as this quarter is anything but a sure thing.”

What's with this stark dichotomy, Cramer asks? It involves heavy doses of COVID and herd immunity.

Ultimately, Cramer says, “No matter, with this form of COVID [the Delta variant], getting sick will happen faster than getting vaccinated and a peak will be reached.

TST Recommends

"And when that happens, if you aren't long exactly what you would be short under the nightmare scenario, you will miss a cornucopia of profits that only a fool would pass on.” Get Cramer’s full assessment and trading ideas over on Real Money -- read Jim Cramer: Nightmare vs Positivity.

If we get some sort of pseudo-national immunity that's a combination of vaccines and infections, or even if we get a peak in cases, it could be like a second reopening and the travel and leisure, energy and cyclical and retail stocks will be the place to invest, he writes.

Cramer has four points to make to mark what investors know, what investors should know, and what investors really don’t know these days -- which he calls understandable given the contradictions and open-ended questions coming out of Washington, D.C.

Those points are: the outlook for infrastructure legislation and how to pay for it, another debt-ceiling crisis, plus the inflationary spiral, and finally geopolitics:

“The Chinese are attacking their own companies, companies that trade here, seemingly without rhyme or reason. Maybe it's a crackdown on corrupt billionaires both here and there? Maybe it's a way to stop things that should be free to all rather than paid to some? Maybe it's a belief that some sites are unbecoming to a great nation.”

Cramer does see some upside on the COVID issue from a variety of elements – from an ex-Trump administration official to the National Football League – that could help drive market growth over the next few weeks.

facebook (3)
INVESTING

Facebook Second-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

put-alphabet-paypal-shares-into-your-portfolio-says-recons-kelly (1)
EARNINGS

PayPal Stock: Payments Company Offers Disappointing Guidance

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford Stock: Automaker Posts Earnings Beat, Lifts Guidance

Huawei's HiSilicon Overtakes Qualcomm As China's Top Smartphone Processor Supplier For First Time
INVESTING

Qualcomm Stock Climbs on Strong Earnings, Guidance

Here's How Tilray Is Doing Ahead of Monday's Earnings Release
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Tilray, Boeing and Alphabet

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Facebook Stock Slides After Earnings Beat As Ad Revenue Forecast Rattles Investors

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 End Lower After Federal Reserve's Policy Update

Facebook Ireland Lead
INVESTING

Facebook, Robinhood and Earnings: What to Watch Into Happy Hour