Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/21: Micron Technology, Apple, Amazon, AMD

Jim Cramer says investors may fret about politics and interest rates, but stocks trade on their own merits.

Tuesday was a reminder that good things can still happen, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after a powerful rally on Wall Street. We may talk a lot about the goings on in Washington and the direction of interest rates, but in the end, stocks trade on their own merits.

Nowhere was that more apparent than with Micron Technology (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report. Investors were worried about a downturn in Micron as semiconductors remain in short supply. However, today's Micron is not the Micron of old, which relied solely on a single industry. Instead, Micron is seeing strength in several areas.

Data centers was the first area of strength Cramer cited, which he said bodes well for stocks like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, along with other chipmakers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and Marvell Technologies (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report.

Micron also saw strength in cell phones, which of course means that investors can buy Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Report and the many other Apple suppliers.

Micron even went as far as to call an end to the shortage of semiconductors in autos, which made Cramer recommend both Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors GM, with Ford being his favorite.

Finally, Cramer said investors can still buy the semiconductor equipment makers, like Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report and LAM Research (LRCX) - Get Lam Research Corporation Report.

It's rare that a single stock can move so many different sectors, but Cramer said Micron had that power Tuesday as investors had forgotten about what could happen with a little good news.

To sign up for TheStreet's free Daily Booyah! newsletter with all of the latest articles and videos please click here.