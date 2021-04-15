Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will be focusing on a slew of topics, including ARK's selling and buying action on Wednesday, Pepsico earnings, and Dell's spinoff.

Jim Cramer's Advice? Separate Emotions From Investing

"It's a bad idea to turn your portfolio into a religion, Jim Cramer warned his Mad Money viewers Wednesday, as he sounded off against the "true believers" that refuse to sell their favorite assets at any price," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "This "messianic" trading began earlier this year when the Reddit traders piled into GameStop (GME) - Get Report, vaulting the stock higher and higher until finally, the hedge fund short sellers were forced to relent. These same traders hoped to catch lightning in a bottle a second time with AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and a handful of other stocks. When those efforts failed, traders then moved to other asset classes like NFTs and cryptocurrencies, ending with today's massive debut of Coinbase Global (COIN) - Get Report."

"Stocks are only pieces of paper, they shouldn't be worshipped, Cramer concluded. You can't just focus on the stocks you love and ignore everything else around you. Investing takes discipline, and that means taking profits and avoiding the urge to be greedy," he continued.

Are We Getting Too Into 'Speculative Mania?'

"We keep trying to typify the moment, or judge it somehow by the past because of the strangeness of so much that we see every day," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column on Thursday morning.

"I understand the need to do so. We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist -- think non-fungible tokens -- and we have others who tell us that things that have moved gigantically really haven't moved at all yet -- think bitcoin. We have rallies in lumber and copper that indicate inflation is raging. We have housing prices through the roof. And new highs in stocks. Isn't it all just too much? Doesn't everything have to collapse?" he asked.

"That notion, the notion that everything is too crazy and is doomed to end poorly, no doubt because Jay Powell will, at last, come to his senses, is the prevalent journalistic view of the moment. Plenty of traditional money managers agree with that sentiment. Why not? Too many people are getting rich and the last time that happened was 2000 and we all remember what a disaster that was," Cramer wrote.