COVID-19 Index: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 5/11/20)

Jim Cramer says there are many health, tech and safety companies that can thrive. Here’s how the Cramer COVID-19 index is doing.

There's no secret behind the market's rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Some companies are thriving during COVID-19 and those are the stocks leading the averages higher.

Back in late April, Cramer debuted his COVID-19 Index to highlight these stocks. In just the past few weeks, the index has gained 6%.

If you look at the 10 best performing stocks in Cramer's COVID-19 Index, it's easy to see why this group of stocks has been able to trounce the averages. The biggest gainers included Peloton (PTON) - Get Report, the connected exercise equipment maker, vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Livongo Health (LVGO) - Get Report, the platform for managing chronic diseases.

Also making the top 10 were emergency communications company Everbridge (EVBG) - Get Report, expense manager Coupa Software (COUP) - Get Report, glucose monitoring company DexCom (DXCM) - Get Report and network infrastructure provider Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report. Cramer said all of these names were made for the stay-at-home economy.

Rounding out the list were payments processor Square (SQ) - Get Report, pulse oximeter maker Masimo (MASI) - Get Report and Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, the plant-based protein company. Cramer said all of these companies focus on health, technology and safety and that's why investors are sending them higher.

