Coronavirus and Your Portfolio: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/25/20)

Jim Cramer says that when it comes to your physical and financial health, it pays to remain hopeful but be informed about the coronavirus and this market plunge. Be prepared.

The only thing we have to fear are the facts, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, and when it comes to the coronavirus, the facts aren't looking good.

Cramer said he'd love to be more aggressive and buy into the market's weakness, but he won't feel better until stocks head even lower.

Investors must hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, even after the markets plunged 6.6% in two days. The bond market is signaling an economic slowdown, Cramer said, and stocks take their cues from bonds.

That's why Cramer continued to recommend investors raise cash into strength so they can be prepared to buy when the bottom comes. Nothing appears to be safe at the moment, with stocks like Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report falling 4.4% and MasterCard (MA) - Get Report plunging 6.7%. "If it can happen to them, it can happen to anyone," he said.

What is safe to buy? Cramer continues to look towards the utilities like Dominion Energy (D) - Get Report and American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report, as well as the "Three Musketeers" of the coronavirus, Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report, Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report and Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report.

