Cool Off: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 9/23/20)

Jim Cramer says some investors are learning a brutal lesson: You lose money a lot faster than you make it. So, appreciate this pullback as an opportunity to learn.

Days like Wednesday may be discouraging, but they're a vital part of a healthy market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 500 points. Remember, the goal is to buy low and sell high, not buy high and try to sell even higher. Investors must always remember that you'll lose money a lot faster than you'll make it.

Selloffs like we've seen over the past two week may bring back memories of the dot-com crash in 2000, but Cramer said this market is not like 2000. Back then, there were a flood of IPOs, but none of them had actual earnings. In fact, only a handful of the 330 IPOs ended up making it to 2002. That's not the case today, where many of the IPOs are either profitable or close to it.

The dot-com collapse was also led by multiple expansion, where investors were willing to pay more for the exact same earnings. Today however, the earnings for companies like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report are increasing. Their share prices are merely reflecting that growth.

Cramer said he'd consider buying stocks like Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report and even Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report as the market weakness continues. He also suggested some safety stocks with good dividends like Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report, PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Report, General Mills (GIS) - Get Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

The market is likely to remain ugly until all of the overly-optimistic investors have been washed out, Cramer concluded, but by the middle of next month, the bulls should be ready to make a comeback.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, JNJ.