Confidence Justified?: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday  2/12/20)

Amid viruses, politics, and a trade war, Jim Cramer asks if this market confidence is justified. But he won't argue with this rally.

Despite the high level of confidence and certainty among investors, there are still plenty of things in flux in this market, Jim Cramer cautioned his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. Investors seem certain about a lot of things, Cramer said, but they might be a little premature in their confidence.

The coronavirus in China may have plateaued, but we really don't know for sure, Cramer explained. We also don't know if things will get worse around the world before they get better. But, he added, he won't argue with this rally.

While the coronavirus isn't nearly as deadly as the seasonal flu -- which has already claimed the lives of over 12,000 people in the U.S. since the start of the season on Oct. 1 -- it has the ability to affect the earnings of many companies.

Our election is also still in flux, Cramer said. Last night's win in New Hampshire for Bernie Sanders has made many on Wall Street certain that President Trump will win in November, which would be great for stocks. But Sanders isn't the Democratic nominee yet, Cramer warned, and investors are jumping the gun to think otherwise.

