Colored by Coronavirus: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Friday 2/14/20)

As coronavirus dominates the news, markets have become super-sensitive. Jim Cramer has your game plan for next week.

Every evening, Chinese officials release new numbers on the coronavirus, and every morning, the stock market trades on them, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. That's why until this virus burns itself out, investors need to proceed with caution.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts on Monday, which is a holiday in the U.S., but not in China. He said that while the new numbers about the coronavirus, labeled Covid-19, are likely to be awful, investors still must take them with grain of salt and not trust the data.

Next, on Tuesday, we hear from Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report, Cramer's favorite medical device maker, and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, which will be holding an analyst day. Cramer was bullish on both companies.

Wednesday brings earnings from several companies Cramer was bullish on, including Bausch Health (BHC) - Get Report, Analog Devices (ADI) - Get Report and Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) - Get Report. He said investors should listen to, but not buy, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) - Get Report, and avoid Energy Transfer Partners (ET) - Get Report.

Then on Thursday, the earnings continue with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, which is part of an industry in crisis from the coronavirus. We'll also hear from Domino's Pizza (DPZ) - Get Report, which is recovering from intense competition in the delivery space, and Ventas (VTR) - Get Report, which is recovering from a nursing home business slump. On the bright side, Cramer expected good news from ViacomCBS (VIA) - Get Report, American Electric Power (AEP) - Get Report, ConEd (ED) - Get Report and Zscaler (ZS) - Get Report.

Finally, on Friday, Deere & Co. (DE) - Get Report reports and Cramer said while he likes the company, the industry is stalled until we are past the coronavirus disruption.

Executive Decision: Mattel

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Ynon Kreiz, president and CEO of Mattel (MAT) - Get Report, the toymaker that delivered an eight-cents-a-share earnings beat but saw its shares fall 3.1% by the close.

Kreiz said 2019 was a big year for Mattel in itsturnaround efforts and that turn is working. He said last year, Mattel grew revenues in every region and maintained its global dominance. Kreiz was excited for the entertainment tie-ins, which includes several Masters of the Universe movies.

Barbie continues to be a leading brand for Mattel, Kreiz said. He was also excited for the future for American Girl, another brand with a great heritage that's only in its first year of its turnaround.

Turning to the topic of China, Kreiz said that Mattel has a team of experts in the region that is working hard to minimize disruptions. So far, he said, they're OK, but if the coronavirus outbreak lingers, it will have an impact on many companies.

Outlook for Colgate-Palmolive

After spending years in the investing wilderness, Cramer said Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) - Get Report future is bright and is once again a buy.

For years, Colgate-Palmolive was an inconsistent earner. The company only derives 21% of its sales domestically, meaning it was susceptible to currency fluctuations overseas as well as cost inflation here at home. Colgate-Palmolive responded with price hikes, but those only drove away customers.

But Colgate-Palmolive has since gotten its groove back and shares are up 11% so far in 2020. When the company reported two weeks ago, sales were up 5.5% with healthy margin expansion and guidance for 3% to 5% growth in 2020.

Cramer said when the market has bad days, Colgate-Palmolive is a stock you want to buy.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in VIAC.