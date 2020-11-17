Cloudy Forecast: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 11/17/20)

Vaccine news, COVID spikes, politics and trade -- changing crosscurrents make it difficult to navigate the stock market right now, Jim Cramer says.

Investors need to consult a weatherman before investing in this stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. That's because you never know which way the wind is blowing, and on Wall Street, it can blow in two different directions at the same time.

Investors are betting big on vaccines, for example, and that's a huge tailwind for travel, leisure, restaurants and a host of troubled retailers. But for the likes of Home Depot (HD) - Get Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, life returning to normal is a headwind. Cramer said there's simply no way Home Depot will report another 24% boost in same-store sales when people aren't spending most of their time at home.

Meanwhile, investors are also gauging the winds around the incoming Biden administration. A vaccine, combined with better relations with China, could lead to a huge pickup for the airlines and especially for Boeing (BA) - Get Report and its many suppliers like Honeywell (HON) - Get Report.

These changing crosscurrents make it difficult to navigate the stock market right now, Cramer admitted, but that doesn't mean there's still not money to be made. Just ask the Robinhood investors who have been betting on the cruise lines.

Executive Decision: Rockwell Automation

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation (ROK) - Get Report, shares of which fell 8% after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales but with strong guidance for the future.

Moret said Rockwell continues its mission of moving manufacturing to new levels, marrying local know-how with modern technologies that unlock new levels of productivity.

Today's acquisition of Fiix, he said, is just another piece in the puzzle. Fiix will allow Rockwell to span the gap between manually-entered data and realtime machine monitoring data, allowing new levels of maintenance and automation.

American innovation is alive and well, Moret added, citing his company's work with Rivian Motors to retrofit an old gasoline car plant into a modern, electric vehicle plant. Rockwell has also partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report to roll out new, cloud-based software solutions.

