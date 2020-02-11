Cloud Stocks Rising: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/10/20)

Jim Cramer sees cloud stocks as a good fit for money managers worried about the coronavirus and slowing global growth, particularly in China.

Sometimes, certain stocks fit a theme so perfectly, they can lift the entire market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Monday's theme was money managers looking for growth in a slowing global economy, Cramer said, and the only sector that fits are the cloud stocks.

Money managers are always looking for signals for where the global economy is headed, Cramer explained. With so much of the world dependent on China, the shuttering of Chinese factories due to the coronavirus will certainly slow the global engine.

Oil prices are also plunging, as are interest rates, all signs that tell money managers it's time to rotate out of cyclical stocks and look for growth.

There's only one group of stocks that has the growth month managers need, Cramer said, and it's the cloud stocks. Everyone assumed that Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Report strong quarter meant they were taking market share, but that wasn't the case. Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report reported strong growth as well, as did other cloud names, such as Okta (OKTA) - Get Report. That sent shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report up 5% Monday, and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report up 4.5%. Cramer was also bullish on ServiceNow (NOW) - Get Report, Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report and Workday (WDAY) - Get Report.

The only bear in the group was New Relic (NEWR) - Get Report. Cramer recommended swapping out of New Relic in favor of Alteryx (AYX) - Get Report.

The cloud stocks will continue working as long as coronavirus is in the news, Cramer concluded. Once it's contained, expect money managers to move right back into other sectors.

Executive Decision: Take Two Interactive

For his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report, the videogame maker with shares that plunged 12% last week after what investors deemed was a disappointing quarter.

Zelnick said investors are used to Take Two beating expectations, and this quarter it only met expectations. He said many of its franchises, like Grand Theft Auto, are on track to have record years, but, he admitted, there were two areas of weakness where the company can do better.

The first problem area was NBA 2K, where some in-game changes did not go as well as planned. The second problem was in Take Two's WWE title, where the quality of the game did not live up to gamer expectations. In both areas, Zelnick said, the company has more work to do and is already making changes.

Zelnick continued by saying that while gaming is still the fastest growing part of entertainment, his company still must deliver the results fans and investors expect from the company.

Looking to the future, Zelnick said the new advances in gaming processors represent big steps forward for game makers like Take Two and they can't wait to see what the next generation of consoles ands chips will mean for the industry.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT, AMZN, NVDA.