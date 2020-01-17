The Heat Is On:  Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 1/16/20)

Jim Cramer says U.S. companies are stepping up to respond to climate change and they're being rewarded on Wall Street.

There's a big shift happening in corporate America, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Companies are stepping up to fight climate change and they're being rewarded on Wall Street.

Earlier this week, BlackRock (BLK) - Get Report announced that sustainability will become an important part of their investment criteria going forward. Then today, we learned the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report is also joining fight to battle climate change.

Cramer said these announcements are a shocking change. For decades, companies focused solely on profits and needed the government to step in with regulations to protect things like clean air and clean water. But today, with our government taking a hands off approach to regulations, companies are now taking it upon themselves to self-regulate and focus on impact per share, rather than just earnings per share.

Even more surprising has been Wall Street's reaction to potentially lower profits in favor of a better planet. Microsoft shares ended higher by 1.3% by the close as shareholders applauded the move.

Expect to see more announcement like these in the future, Cramer concluded, as corporate America and Wall Street alike adapt to a changing world with changing priorities.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in MSFT.