China Bull Case: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/11/20)

Jim Cramer says there is a China/coronavirus bull case to be made. He looks at the tape to see what could rise and what could fall.

Has the spread of the coronavirus finally peaked? Some Chinese officials, along with some hedge fund managers, seem to think so. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that until Dr. Tony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), sounds the all-clear, he's not buying it.

Cramer says it appears likely that the coronavirus will die out in April, along with most other flu viruses. Here in the U.S., travel bans seem to to be holding off the virus. Both of those are good news. But on the flip side, there still is no vaccine or no magic cure for the coronavirus. We're still not exactly sure how it spreads. That's the bad news.

What does this potentially positive picture mean for stocks? Cramer said the cruise ship companies will likely see a bounce, as they did Tuesday. Hotels like Marriott Worldwide (MAR) - Get Report and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report, which gained 1.4% and 3.2%, respectively today, will also benefit.

The industrials got a lift Tuesday, with Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and PPG Industries (PPG) - Get Report both imagining what the world will look like post-coronavirus. Clorox Co. (CLX) - Get Report, as you would expect, fell 1.7% on the good news, as its products could be in less demand.

Off the Charts: S&P 500

In his "Off The Charts" segment, Cramer checked in with colleague Rob Moreno over the general direction of the markets. Watchers of the show will recall that Moreno correctly predicted the market's rally in December 2018, followed by consolidation in June of 2019 and strength again in October.

For his current read on the markets, Moreno looked at a daily chart of the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index. Unlike the regular S&P index, which is heavily influenced by its largest members, the equal weight index gives every company equal footing.

Moreno felt the markets were at an inflection point, trading in a channel between 4,800 and 4,600. A breakout above or below those levels would likely signal where the market is headed next. He saw more negatives in the charts than positives, giving him pause as to what comes next.

Meet You at the Mall?

Are the shopping malls springing back to life? They are according to Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report, which Tuesday announced a $3.6 billion offer for Taubman Centers (TCO) - Get Report. Cramer said this offer of $52.50 a share gives Taubman a hefty premium. Clearly Simon is making a statement that the mall REITs have become grossly undervalued.

Cramer said Simon is likely right, as they run the finest collection of malls anywhere. While many on Wall Street value the mall REITs based on their weakest tenants, in reality, Simon is happy to lease old space to new tenants at hefty premiums. Retail bankruptcies and downsizing are a good things for these REITs, as they get the opportunities to revitalize their properties.

Similar statement deals need to happen in the oil and gas industry, Cramer added. While many are abandoning fossil fuels, there is still value to be created if these companies were to merge and take advantage of the synergies that would be created.

