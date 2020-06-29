Cautious Optimism: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 6/29/20)

Jim Cramer says there are good signals for a rally into the 4th of July, but the markets can be unpredictable.

There are a lot of encouraging signs in the stock market, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, but with the markets still veering from one extreme to another, investors need to remain vigilant and cautious. On Friday, stocks fell on news of the spike in COVID-19 infections. Today, they rallied on the same news.

What are investors so encouraged about? Cramer said May pending home sales surged, showing pent up demand for housing. We also saw the stocks of Nike (NKE) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report all bounce after falling on Friday.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report is another bright spot in the market, as it begins testing the fix for its 737 Max. Strength in Boeing is good news for Honeywell (HON) - Get Report, General Electric (GE) - Get Report and the aerospace sector.

Beyond individual stocks, Cramer said there was a sector rotation into the recovery stocks, with the banks and retail both up by the close. He continued to recommend Costco (COST) - Get Report, Dollar General (DG) - Get Report and TJX Companies (TJX) - Get Report.

Finally, investors ignored the Chesapeake Energy (CHK) - Get Report bankruptcy, which everyone saw coming. And the calendar is now in favor of a rally going into the July 4th holiday.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: Honeywell

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO of Honeywell International, the industrial giant with shares off 19% for the year.

Adamczyk said Honeywell has played a vital role in every phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, from providing millions of N-95 masks and creating healthy building and aircraft products, to inventing a new container that can replace glass vials for vaccines.

Beyond COVID-19 however, Adamczyk said Honeywell continues its transformation from a hardware company to a software one. He said at their core, Honeywell is a controls company and it controls buildings, aircraft, machinery and more. And everything those companies do relies on quality software and services, especially with the IoT.

Adamczyk was also bullish on Honeywell's materials business, which is working on economically viable energy storage systems and sustainable plastic renewable products that will be crucial in saving our environment.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST, TJX.