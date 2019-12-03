Caterpillar, Amgen, Biogen Idec: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks during the Mad Money Lightning Round:

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report : "I'd sell some and buy it back later. I don't think they're going to have a good quarter."

Amgen (AMGN) - Get Report : "This is a much better company than it was just six months ago."

Biogen Idec (BIIB) - Get Report : "There's no reason to stick your neck out with this one. Be careful."

Abiomed (ABMD) - Get Report : "I would be a buyer of this stock."

Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Report : "I think this one is cheap. I do like Lockheed Martin LMT more."

TEGNA (TGNA) - Get Report : "We have too many of these companies. You'll get a better chance to buy later."

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

You know Cramer's a passionate Eagles fan, right? Don't miss his amazing Bull Market Fantasy, with live shows Tuesday and Thursday a 10:45 a.m. E. It's free and it's fun.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Introducing TheStreet Courses: Financial titans Jim Cramer and Robert Powell are bringing their market savvy and investing strategies to you. Learn how to create tax-efficient income, avoid top mistakes, reduce risk and more. With our courses, you will have the tools and knowledge needed to achieve your financial goals. Learn more about TheStreet Courses on investing and personal finance here.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To read a full recap of this episode of "Mad Money," click here.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in stocks mentioned.