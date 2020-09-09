Buyers Are Back: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wed. 9/9/20)

Jim Cramer explains the broad base for this rally -- a rally for both the COVID-19 stocks and the recovery stocks.

The market was hit with a huge wave of selling over the past few days, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. But today, that selling suddenly stopped and the bulls ran right back in and started buying.

Cramer said it's not surprising that the market bounced after three days of brutal selling. That's how selloffs typically work. But what was remarkable about today's session was the breadth of the rally. Technology was hit hard last week, so you'd expect that sector to bounce. But in addition to software and semiconductors, we also saw strength in retail and the rails.

Strong earnings from Qorvo (QRVO) - Get Report will spark a rally in the semiconductors, Cramer said, with Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Report among his favorites. With Qorvo selling lots of chips, that should be good news for Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, Cramer added.

Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Report received two analyst upgrades today, which should bode well for the cloud stocks like Service Now (NOW) - Get Report, Wix (WIX) - Get Report and Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report. He was also bullish on Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, which is expected to boost its dividend.

High-end home furnishings retailer RH (RH) - Get Report saw its shares soar 12.8% by the close, a move that shines a positive light on the retail sector as well.

Look for all of these groups to continue their march higher tomorrow, Cramer concluded.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position AAPL. MSFT, NVDA, AMD.