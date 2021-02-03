Buy the Best Stocks: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 2/2/21)

Regardless of the pandemic, Jim Cramers says investors should focus on well-run companies that have staying power. Here are his best stocks.

Investors need to be in theme stocks, not meme stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Stick with well-run companies that work no matter what happens with the pandemic.

We're in a tricky moment in the stock market, Cramer explained. Vaccines are beginning to pick up steam and the end of the pandemic might soon be in sight. But in the meantime, things might get a lot worse. That's why you're starting to see investors begin to sell the stay-at-home "nesting" stocks and start buying the the "reopening" stocks that will thrive when we return to normal.

But rather than try and thread that needle, Cramer said he's looking for stock that have excellent management and can thrive in any environment. Stocks like Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report have surprised investors by doubling down on streaming, but the company will also flourish once movies, theme parks and sports are back in operation. Then there's Boeing (BA) - Get Report, a company that's been using the pandemic to improve its operations so it will also emerge from the shutdown even stronger.

As for those nesting stocks, Cramer said he's still a fan of Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, even with founder Jeff Bezos planning to leave his CEO position for the executive chairman role. He also felt Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report is well-positioned for the return of economic activity.

As for those meme stocks, Cramer said he's not a fan of theater chain AMC (AMC) - Get Report, even though it's also a reopening stock. The company is poorly run and has a bad balance sheet, he said, making other reopening stocks far more attractive.

Executive Decision: Chipotle Mexican Grill

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Report, the burrito chain with shares that just hit new all-time highs as digital orders continue to surge.

Niccol said while 2020 was a challenging year for Chipotle, it was also one that demonstrated their resilience and the power of their digital operations. He said ordering online for in-store pickup is the most profitable way for customers to order from Chipotle, but they're still eager to reopen dining rooms and give everyone the opportunity to enjoy a social experience as well.

Looking ahead in 2021, Niccol said Chipotle plans to open more than 200 new locations for the year, which will be a nice change after a slowdown in 2020.

Finally, Niccol noted that they continue to work with multiple delivery companies and models in an effort to find the right balance that everyone can benefit from the new digital economy.

Chipotle will once again be advertising in this year's Super Bowl. Niccol said the ad will highlight "food with integrity" and everything that Chipotle stands for.

