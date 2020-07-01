Buy Only the Best: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 7/1/20)

New COVID-19 cases are exploding and politicians are paralyzed. But, says Jim Cramer, both blue-chip and speculative stocks are still soaring.

What's the difference between a speculative stock and blue chip? Not much, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. In our COVID-19 world, investors are snapping up both types of stocks, sending them all to new heights.

In the blue-chip camp, shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report rallied 11.7% on blowout earnings that saw ground shipments surge 25%. E-commerce remains red hot, Cramer said, which is good news for Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report and anyone else that makes e-commerce possible. Then there's Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report, which reported positive vaccine trial data that boosted shares by 3.1%. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report surged 3.6%, sending the company's market cap higher than Toyota (TM) - Get Report. Finally, Facebook (FB) - Get Report was able to rally 4.6% after the company announced it will talk directly with advertisers who are boycotting the social media platform.

In the speculative camp, Cramer said investors are gambling with shares of Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Report, a tiny company that's losing a fortune and only has a float of 73 million shares. They are also speculating on the China's Nio (NIO) - Get Report, which has risen 96% for the year, and Tortoise Acquisition Group (SHLL) - Get Report, a special purpose acquisition company also in the electric vehicle space. Cramer said he would avoid all of these speculative stocks, especially when you can buy high-quality blue chips that are surging just as much.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, FB.