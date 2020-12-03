Business Goes Digital: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 12/3/20)

Businesses need to go digital or go broke, says Jim Cramer. And investors should look for the companies that make the digital transformation possible.

Companies need to go digital or they risk going out of business, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday night.

For investors, it’s easy to spot technology — it’s what we use everyday. Whether that’s an iPhone from Apple (AAPL) - Get Report or our online order at Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report and Chipotle (CMG) - Get Report, we see this tech first hand because we use it.

But don’t forget about the companies that make this digitalization possible. These companies that operate behind the scenes are generating monstrous growth because of this rising demand.

Cramer is referring to the companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get Report, which just hit new all-time highs on earnings as demand for cybersecurity continues to climb. Or Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, which rallied 16.1% on earnings as demand for data analytics continues to climb.

And don’t forget about a company like Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, which reported a tremendous quarter earlier this week and announced its acquisition of Slack Technologies (WORK) - Get Report.

Of course, the flip side to these stocks is the valuation and the risk of a big decline, like Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report experienced Thursday. However, these higher-risk, higher-reward stocks can be game-changers for investors if they pick the winners.

Here’s the bottom line: It’s OK to own the companies that are using the technology to help pivot their businesses, but it’s also a good idea to own some of the companies that make it possible in the first place.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in SBUX, AAPL, CRM.