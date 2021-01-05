Bullish Themes for 2021: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 1/4/21)

Jim Cramer outlines the bullish themes he thinks can stand the test not only of today, or tomorrow, but for all of 2021 and beyond.

On big down days like today, you can always fall back on long-term bullish themes, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday, the first trading day of the new year. Cramer said investors can "shop the drop" and pickup great stocks as they head lower, but only if they fit one of his 10 investable themes for 2021.

E-commerce is here to stay, making it the first of Cramer's investable themes. That of course means Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, but also retailers who have figured out the e-commerce game. The return of travel and leisure was second one Cramer's list, as was the continuing digitization trend, which includes semiconductor makers like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report.

Continuing the technology theme, Cramer said cybersecurity will continue to be a winner, as will anything related to the 5G wireless transition and anything to do with remote working, like Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report.

Other investable themes include the coming stimulus checks, which were a big win for Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report and Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Report the last time around. Cramer told viewers to keep an eye on the China stocks, like Boeing (BA) - Get Report, Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and MasterCard (MA) - Get Report, once Joe Biden takes office. He was also bullish on wealth management, with Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report among his favorites.

Finally, Cramer said healthcare will be a major theme in 2021, with stocks like Abbvie (ABBV) - Get Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report both likely to be winners. "The long-term themes work best" in times of uncertainty, Cramer concluded, which is why all 10 of these themes are where you want to be.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AMZN, AMD, NVDA, BA, MA, GS, ABBV, CVS.