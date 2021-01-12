TheStreet
Bull Market, 2021-Style: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 1/12/21)

From retail and restaurants to infrastructure and alternative fuels, Jim Cramer says these stocks -- and many analysts -- are only aiming higher.
Welcome to the bull market of 2021 -- when price targets get raised almost daily, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. This moment is a nightmare for the bears, but it's also nirvana for the bulls. Cramer said some stocks have become self-fulfilling prophecies, with analysts raising estimates, only to see those estimates come true as investors are eager to own every great story.

How did we get here? Well, the euphoria started at the onset of the pandemic, Cramer explained, when things looked very bleak. Back then, analysts slashed estimates on everything from restaurants and retail to the rails. But the subsequent decline didn't last long, after Washington delivered a monster stimulus and vaccines were developed in record time. Since then, the analysts have been chasing stocks higher, raising estimates only to see their target beaten in days or weeks.

This has been the case with Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, which was never hit that hard by the pandemic in the first place. Investors have been chasing Tesla higher, including a 4.7% rally Tuesday. The same applies to Darden Restaurants  (DRI) - Get Report, up 1.6%, and shares of Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Report, which are betting on infrastructure spending.

The banks have also moved higher now that mergers and acquisitions have returned. Retail has been roaring, including Kohl's Stores  (KSS) - Get Report and Macy's  (M) - Get Report. And Cramer favorite  Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report soared 22% Tuesday as investors cannot get enough alternative fuels in their portfolios.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.

