Booster Shot: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 4/5/21)

Jim Cramer says we have vaccines, low rates, stimulus payments and a Fed committed to creating jobs. Here's what that means for investors.

It's unusual to have low interest rates, government stimulus and a Federal Reserve committed to creating jobs, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. But that's what we have, and it's creating a utopia for stocks. Last Friday's jobs report was perfect in the eyes of investors. That, combined with record vaccinations on Saturday is what set the markets on fire today.

What's rallying the most? Cramer said investors are flocking to FAANG, along with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, because these high-fliers have lagged the overall markets as of late. Facebook (FB) - Get Report is cheap, while Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is still down for the year.

Then there are the semiconductors, where global shortages continue to grow as demand outstrips supply. As we heard from Micron Technology (MU) - Get Report last week, this shortage will be with us for awhile.

Despite the shortage, the automakers continue to rally, with strong earnings from Ford (F) - Get Report and General Motors (GM) - Get Report, both of which still trade between 11 and 12 times earnings.

Finally, Cramer called out the travel stocks, where investors are snapped up shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and destinations as everyone knows people will begin travel as soon as they're vaccinated.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: MarketAxess

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess (MKTX) - Get Report, the fixed-income trading platform that just saw record trading volumes.

Shares of MarketAxess are up 34% over the past year.

McVey said that while everyone thought that last March, as the pandemic began, was the high-water mark for digital bond trading, this March surpassed even those levels and set new records for his company. He said there is still plenty of government and corporate bond trading happening all over the globe.

Investors are also clamoring for more green bonds, which is why MarketAxess is making it easier to identify and add these products into your portfolios. He said green bonds will continue to be a big story over the next five years.

When asked about access to the lucrative Chinese trading market, McVey said he remains confident that approval will eventually happen for MarketAxess.

While gross margins continue to expand, McVey noted that he remains focused on investing into their business and growing their marketshare to maximize returns for MarketAxess shareholders.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position MSFT, AMZN, FB.