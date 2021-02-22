Boom Town: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Monday 2/22/21)

Jim Cramer says, 'Don't miss the train to Boom Town.' He's got his best stock picks for a strong, post-COVID reopening.

It's not too late to make a bet on stocks that benefit from the reopening of our economy, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. The reopening train is leaving the station with or without you, Cramer added, which makes now the perfect time to buy.

Cramer's top reopening stock was Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Report, which posted a strong quarter on the heels of their Disney+ streaming service. Imagine what the company can do when movies, theme parks and cruises come back into style.

Other travel and leisure stocks included Marriott Worldwide (MAR) - Get Report, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Report and Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report. Cramer was also a fan of Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Report and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) - Get Report. Boeing Co. (BA) - Get Report was another logical reopening play, he said.

Outside of travel, invests should expect a pickup in spending, which bodes well for Visa (V) - Get Report, Mastercard (MA) - Get Report and American Express (AXP) - Get Report. Cramer also liked Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report and mall REIT Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Report. Finally, in manufacturing, Cramer recommended Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report and said it may finally be time for Nucor (NUE) - Get Report to shine.

You're no longer early to these trades, Cramer admitted, but you're not late either. These stocks may underperform until the economy reopens, but when it does, it may be too late to get in. Growth, Cramer concluded, never really goes out of style.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in DIS, MA.