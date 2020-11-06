Biden, Trump, Jobs Report: Jim Cramer Breaks Down Market Impact LIVE

Jim Cramer weighs in on the election and the jobs report.

We got the jobs report on Friday, Nov. 6.

The U.S. economy added more than 600,000 new jobs last month, the Commerce Department said Friday, while the headline unemployment rate tumbled to 6.9%.

The October Employment Report showed a net gain of 638,000 new jobs, down from 672,000 in September and largely in-line with a wide consensus forecast that narrowed in to around 650,000. The headline jobless rate fell to 6.9%, the report indicated, although that figure might also reflect a larger number of Americans not currently seeking work amid ongoing coronavirus shutdowns in several U.S. states.

Jim Cramer is going live to discuss his thoughts on the election and the jobs report LIVE at 10:30 a.m. ET:

And the jobs report came as the presidential race tightens. The Associated Press has former Vice President Joe Biden pulling ahead with 264 electoral votes and he has taken the lead in both Pennsylvania and Georgia. President Donald Trump has 214 votes.

A result from the election could come as soon as today as key battleground states rush to finish counting votes.

The markets are poised to move higher, with the Dow pointing higher and the S&P following suit. The Nasdaq was lower.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

More on the 2020 Election and Your Money: