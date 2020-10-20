Biden Portfolio: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Tuesday 10/20/20)

Some stocks that will work under a Trump administration also will work in a Biden portfolio, says Jim Cramer. He looks at which sectors and industries are poised to profit -- and which aren't.

If you think Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden could win the election two weeks from now, there are a few stocks you should start adding to your portfolio, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Some of these names have been working under President Trump, Cramer noted, but some will see a big boost from Biden.

The first group Cramer highlighted were the solar stocks. Renewable energy is the future, he said, which is why investors are starting to flock to First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report, Generac (GNRC) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report for solar, storage and electric vehicles.

The second group of stocks were the China stocks. Cramer said companies like 3M (MMM) - Get Report, Emerson (EMR) - Get Report and Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report will see big gains at the conclusion of our trade war with China. It will also be great news for those who do business in China. Cramer recommended stocks like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report, Nike (NKE) - Get Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, as well as many of the semiconductor companies.

One group that might not be winners are the infrastructure stocks. Cramer warned that even if we see a democratic sweep and we pass an infrastructure bill, America has sadly forgotten how to build things. It might be a decade or more before that money actually gets spent. Companies like Vulcan Materials (VMC) - Get Report and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) - Get Report were not a part of Cramer's "Biden Basket" of stocks to buy.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Logitech

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Bracken Darrell, CEO of Logitech International (LOGI) - Get Report, the computer and gaming peripherals maker that delivered earnings of $1.87 a share when analysts were only looking for 59 cents a share. Logitech shares rallied 15.7% on the news and are up over 100% for the year.

Darrell said that sales at Logitech have only gotten stronger as the pandemic continues. Logitech has a long history of making low-cost, but high quality products, he said, and they're applying that legacy to a whole new generation of innovative products.

When asked about increasing competition, Darrell welcomed the challenge. He said competition is a good thing and only makes you better. Logitech is always focused on the needs of their customers, he said, and they're ready and willing to compete with anyone.

Turning to the topic of video conferencing, Darrell noted that we are still in the early days of virtual meetings and virtual classrooms. In the beginning, people were doing whatever it took to simply get online. But now, they're getting comfortable with being on video and are outfitting their home offices for the long-term.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, SBUX, NIKE.