Biden Portfolio: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Wednesday 1/20/21)

Jim Cramer identifies the big themes poised to profit under the Biden administration, starting with e-commerce, financials, healthcare and more.

Now that the Biden era has begun, where should investors be putting their money? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday that many of last year's themes still apply. He then listed his top 12 biggest investable themes for 2021.

First, Cramer said that e-commerce is here to stay and and retailer that's figured out online sales will continue to prosper. Travel and leisure was next on Cramer's list as travel restrictions are gradually lifted.

In technology, Cramer noted that digitization, cybersecurity, 5G wireless and remote working will continue to be strong in 2021. Whether it's Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Report or Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report, you'll be hard pressed not to find a winner. Cramer outlined his favorite 5G wireless stocks last week.

Other investable themes in 2021 include companies that benefit from the COVID stimulus, which includes stock picking and wealth management. Cramer liked Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report. Investors can also look for stocks that benefit from a softening of relations with China or more affordable healthcare, both of which are likely under the Biden administration.

Finally, Cramer noted that electric vehicles and alternative fuels will remain hot, as will the need for more housing as our economy recovers.

You don't need a new president for these themes to make you money, Cramer concluded. These companies just need access to capital, and that's precisely what the market has been giving them.

Executive Decision: Gritstone Oncology

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Andrew Allen, co-founder, president and CEO of Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) - Get Report, the biotech applying targeted oncology therapies to develop the second generation of COVID vaccines. Shares of Gritstone have soared 342% during the past week on positive pre-clinical trial data.

Allen admitted that he hopes Gritstone's vaccines are never needed on a large scale, but he said they are already starting to see signs that COVID is mutating. Those mutations, he said, may eventually become resistant to the current crop of vaccines that are only just beginning to roll out worldwide.

Based on the data thus far, Allen speculated that it's unlikely vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report will see their effectiveness fall to zero. However, he said it is possible effectiveness could decline from 95% effective to 70% effective, which would be enough to cause alarm.

Plans are already underway to move Gritstone's vaccine candidate into Phase 1 trials, Allen added, and the company has access to all of the resources they need, from the capital markets, their partners and the government, to continue their development of the next generation of COVID vaccines.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had no position in the stocks mentioned.