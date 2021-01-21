Betting on the House: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  1/21/21)

Jim Cramer says this time around, booming housing numbers are good news for the economy, and a bridge to recovery.

Single family home sales have finally eclipsed their 2006 highs, and Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Thursday, and that's a good thing. Fourteen years ago, rampant speculation in housing led to the financial crisis just two years later. But this time, Cramer said, it's different.

Put simply, Cramer explained that America is still waiting for vaccines, which puts the two-thirds of our economy that's service based -- on ice. That leaves housing as one of the few bright spots to champion, as housing is good for a large part of our remaining economy. Given unemployment still stands at 6.7%, strong housing is a miracle.

And while red-hot housing was the kiss of death in 2006, Cramer said now consumers are more solvent and it's much harder to get a mortgage. People are also fleeing the cities to avoid COVID and remodeling their homes for remote working and schooling. That means stocks like Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Report, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) - Get Report and Trex (TREX) - Get Report are all still buys. Cramer was also bullish on Carmax (KMX) - Get Report and Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, as people need cars, and on Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) - Get Report for laptops.

A booming housing market is good for this economy, Cramer concluded, even if the last one ended horribly and almost destroyed our financial system.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Don’t miss Cramer’s best, every day, with fast, actionable strategies: StreetLightning.

Executive Decision: Axon Enterprise

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer one again spoke with Rick Smith, founder and CEO of Axon Enterprise AAXN, makers of tasers and police body cameras.

Smith said that no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, police accountability is something everyone can agree on. Video, he said, plays a big part in making that happen, as does providing police with non-lethal ways to apprehend suspects, like tasers. To date, 220,000 people have been saved from death or serious injury by officers using tasers instead.

When asked why every police department isn't already using body cameras for their officers, Smith explained that it takes time for change to occur, but in 2020, everyone saw firsthand the value having video accounts of what's happening in the field.

Collecting video evidence is only the first step in the accountability process, however. Smith said they are now one of the largest clients on Microsoft's (MSFT) - Get Report Azure cloud and are only just beginning to use all of the data they collect to create innovative new services and insights.

Smith was also bullish on Axon's overseas prospects. He said there are 10 times as many police outside the U.S. and international will be a big driver of growth over the next five years.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL.